Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (C) signing a declaration of membership to rejoin the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) during a a special ceremony marking his formal return to the AKP, as Turkey's Prime Minister Binali Yildirim (R) looks on.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (C) signing a declaration of membership to rejoin the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) during a a special ceremony marking his formal return to the AKP, as Turkey's Prime Minister Binali Yildirim (R) looks on.