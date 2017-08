Protesters join together in front of the office of Rep.

Carlos Curbelo (R-FL) in Miami, Florida.

The protesters are asking for Rep.

Curbelo to explain his vote on the Affordable Care Act and to take a stand against what they say is 'President Donald Trump's budget that slashes Medicaid by more than $800 billion and weakens the social safety net for more than 113,000 residents in Rep.

Curbelo's district who rely on Medicaid.