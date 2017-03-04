Thousands of Spanish farmers from Castilla and Leon provinces hold a placard reading "Fair prices now" as they demonstrate in Valladolid for fair prices and against the lack of policies for the rural environment that generate a depopulation of rurals area.
Around 3500 people according to organizations marched in the streets of Valladolid answering the call of UAP-COAG, Castilla and Leon's agricultural union.
