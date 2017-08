Ana Konjuh of Croatia returns a shot to Garbine Muguruza of Spain during their quarterfinal match on Day 5 of the Bank of the West Classic at Stanford University Taube Family Tennis Stadium

Ana Konjuh of Croatia returns a shot to Garbine Muguruza of Spain during their quarterfinal match on Day 5 of the Bank of the West Classic at Stanford University Taube Family Tennis Stadium in Stanford, California.



