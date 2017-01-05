NEWS
National
Sports
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Business
International
Editor's Picks
Snippets
Lahore
Karachi
Islamabad
OPINION
Editorials
Columns
Mailbox
Multimedia
News In Pictures
Cartoons
Print Edition
Today's Paper
E-PAPER
Blogs
Read All Blogs
Write For Us
Nawaiwaqt Group
Nawaiwaqt Newspaper
Waqt News TV
Family Magazine
Phool Magazine
Nidaimillat Magazine
Sunday Magazine
Weekend
Young Nation
Articles
eMag
October Reign
Thursday | January 05, 2017
NEWS
National
Sports
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Business
International
Editor's Picks
Snippets
Lahore
Karachi
Islamabad
OPINION
Editorials
Columns
Mailbox
Multimedia
News In Pictures
Cartoons
Videos
Editor's Picks
Featured
Newspaper Picks
Print Edition
Today's Paper
E-Paper
Blogs
Read All Blogs
Write For Us
Connect with us
Facebook
Twitter
Google Plus
RSS
Youtube
Follow @the_nation
Latest
Jan 05, 06:04 am
200 participants of ‘Save Islam’ rallies held in Lahore
Jan 05, 06:00 am
Ustad Fateh Ali Khan passes away
Jan 05, 06:00 am
PM satisfied over progress on CPEC projects
Jan 05, 05:59 am
Bilawal to visit Punjab in mid-January
Jan 05, 05:58 am
Sharifs need to prove money trail: SC
Jan 05, 05:57 am
Nisar takes notice of Sindh’s ‘sluggish’ attitude
Jan 05, 05:56 am
PIA, Air France planes collide at Toronto airport
Jan 05, 05:56 am
Gwadar desalination plant repair needs Rs700m
First snowfall of the year
Vehicle moves on snow covered road during first snowfall of the year in Alipuri area.
January 05, 2017
SHARE :
Tweet
Tweet
RELATED NEWS
January 21, 2015, 12:30 pm
Quetta welcomes first snowfall of the season
January 15, 2015
Swat receives first snowfall of season
October 15, 2014
Kalam Valley receives first snowfall
December 07, 2008, 11:16 am
Rain, snowfall likely throughout country
MORE IN
NEWS IN PICTURES
January 05, 2017
Bomb blast
January 05, 2017
Ice and Snow Festival
January 05, 2017
Trial of Israeli soldier
January 05, 2017
Venezuela opposition leader
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
comments powered by
Disqus