A military chopper busy in air surveillance. Troops deploy and bullet-proof buses for Sunday Pakistan Super League final, its biggest cricket match in years, after a wave of militant attacks prompted a host of foreign stars to pull out.

Workers installing walkthrough gate on the road in front of Liberty Market. Ahead of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) final between Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi on Sunday, the security around Gaddafi Stadium has been beefed up with thousands of security personnel being deployed to stand guard as cricket returns to the heart of Pakistan.