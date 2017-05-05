A supporter of Iranian presidential candidate Hassan Rouhani flashes the V-sign during a campaign rally in the capital Tehran

A supporter of Iranian presidential candidate Hassan Rouhani holds up a placards reading in Farsi "Iran again" during a campaign rally in the capital Tehran

Supporters of Iranian presidential candidate Hassan Rouhani hold his portrait during a campaign rally in the capital Tehran

Supporters of Iranian presidential candidate Hassan Rouhani hold his portrait during a campaign rally in the capital Tehran