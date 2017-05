Women activists of PPP Participate in protest against load shedding, unemployment and inflation at Nasir Bagh.



PPP workers take symbolic execution during the anti-government rally at Nasir Bagh.



President PPP Punjab Qamar Zaman Kaira addressing to participants of the protest against load shedding, unemployment and inflation at Nasir Bagh.



Leaders and activists of Peoples Party (PPP) are holding protest demonstration of Go Nawaz Go Tehreek against electricity loadshedding, at Nasir Bagh in Lahore