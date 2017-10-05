Lillestrom's Anja Sonstevold (R) and Brondby's Loise Kristiansen vie for the ball during the women's Champions League football match between Lillestrom vs Brondby in Lillestrom

Lillestrom's Emilie Haavi (L) and Brondby's Emilie Henriksen vie for the ball during the women's Champions League football match between Lillestrom vs Brondby in Lillestrom

Barcelona´s Toni Duggan (R) scores the 3-0 during the women's Champions League football match between Avaldsnes vs Barcelona in Haugesund

Barcelona´s Lieke Martens and Avaldsnes' Luana Bertolucci Paixao (L) vie for the ball during the women's Champions League football match between Avaldsnes vs Barcelona in Haugesund