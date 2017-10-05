A fighter from the Hashed al-Sahaabi (Popular Mobilisation) units helps to carry an elderly displaced woman who fled from the ongoing battles to oust the Islamic State (IS) group from Hawija, cross a river in the area of Zarga some 35 kilometres southeast of Kirkuk

Displaced Iraqis who fled from the ongoing battles to oust the Islamic State (IS) group from Hawija, arrive in the area of Zarga some 35 kilometres southeast of Kirkuk

Fighters from the Hashed al-Sahaabi (Popular Mobilisation) units and Kurdish Pershmerga batallions help displaced Iraqis, who fled from the ongoing battles to oust the Islamic State (IS) group from Hawija, cross a river in the area of Zarga some 35 kilometres southeast of Kirkuk

Displaced Iraqis who fled from the ongoing battles to oust the Islamic State (IS) group from Hawija, walk along the bank of a river in the area of Zarga some 35 kilometres southeast of Kirkuk