Performers from the Az Kabile dance troupe (C) speak with members of The Britannia Coconut Dancers, with blackened faces to prevent being recognised by evil spirits, during the annual Whitworth Rushcart procession, where a hand-drawn cart decorated with local heather, flowers and rushes, accompanied by morris dancers and brass bands, passes through the streets of Whitworth, north of Manchester in north west England

The Whitworth Broom Girls sweep away the evil spirits as performers take part in the annual Whitworth Rushcart procession, where a hand-drawn cart decorated with local heather, flowers and rushes, accompanied by morris dancers and brass bands, passes through the streets of Whitworth, north of Manchester in north west England

Performers take part in the annual Whitworth Rushcart procession, where a hand-drawn cart decorated with local heather, flowers and rushes, accompanied by morris dancers and brass bands, passes through the streets of Whitworth, north of Manchester in north west England

The Whitworth Rushcart Dancers lead the annual Whitworth Rushcart procession, where a hand-drawn cart decorated with local heather, flowers and rushes, accompanied by morris dancers and brass bands, passes through the streets of Whitworth, north of Manchester in north west England