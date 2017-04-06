Demonstrators hold up placards during a Planned Parenthood rally outside the State Capitol in Austin, Texas

Demonstrators hold placards during a Planned Parenthood rally outside the State Capitol in Austin, Texas, U.S.

Claire Contreras, 30, reacts as she listens to Former State Senator Wendy Davis speak during a Planned Parenthood rally outside the State Capitol in Austin, Texas, U.S.

Former Texas State Senator Wendy Davis speaks during a Planned Parenthood rally outside the State Capitol in Austin, Texas, U.S.