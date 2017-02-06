Activists of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf holds a rally on the eve of Kashmir Solidarity day in front of Mazar-e-Quaid.

Mushaal Hussein Mullick, chairperson Peace and Culture Organization and wife of JKLF chairman Yasin Malik, leading Kashmir Solidarity Day rally at China Chowk.

Women members of PML-N participate in a rally in favor of Kashmiri people on the occasion of Kashmir Solidarity Day.

Workers of Jamat-e-Islami participating in rally to mark the Kashmir Solidarity Day in support of Kashmiris right of self-determination.