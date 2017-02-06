Clowns and entertainers gather to attend an annual service of remembrance in honour of British clown Joseph Grimaldi at All Saints Church in Haggerston in London, Britain
Clowns and entertainers gather to attend an annual service of remembrance in honour of British clown Joseph Grimaldi at All Saints Church in Haggerston in London, Britain
Clowns attend the annual Grimaldi Memorial Service at the All Saints church in east London
Clowns attend the annual Grimaldi Memorial Service at the All Saints church in east London