Displaced Iraqis react as they evacuate from their homes in al-Haramat neighbourhood, north of Mosul, as Iraqi forces advance towards the area during the ongoing offensive to retake Mosul from Islamic State (IS) group fighters Iraqi forces thrust into west Mosul.
Displaced Iraqis react as they evacuate from their homes in al-Haramat neighbourhood, north of Mosul, as Iraqi forces advance towards the area during the ongoing offensive to retake Mosul from Islamic State (IS) group fighters Iraqi forces thrust into west Mosul.