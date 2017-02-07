Loved ones greet each other in the international arrivals area at Washington Dulles International Airport in Chantilly, Virginia, U.

S.



Passengers arrive in the international arrivals area at Washington Dulles International Airport in Chantilly, Virginia, U.

S.



Roodo Abdishakur (2nd L), a Somali national who was delayed entry to the U.

S.

because of the recent travel ban, is greeted by her mother Zahra Warsma (L) at Washington Dulles International Airport in Chantilly, Virginia, U.

S.



People wait to greet their Somali family members who were initially denied entry into the U.

S.

because of the recent travel ban, in the international arrivals area at Washington Dulles International Airport in Chantilly, Virginia, U.

S.

