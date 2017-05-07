Demonstrators attend the “Freedom March” in the Polish capital Warsaw organised by Poland's main liberal Civic Platform (PO) opposition party to protest against the rightwing nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) government over alleged rule of law violations.



Demonstrators attend the “Freedom March” in the Polish capital Warsaw organised by Poland's main liberal Civic Platform (PO) opposition party to protest against the rightwing nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) government over alleged rule of law violations.



Demonstrators attend the “Freedom March” in the Polish capital Warsaw organised by Poland's main liberal Civic Platform (PO) opposition party to protest against the rightwing nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) government over alleged rule of law violations.



Demonstrators attend the “Freedom March” in the Polish capital Warsaw organised by Poland's main liberal Civic Platform (PO) opposition party to protest against the rightwing nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) government over alleged rule of law violations.

