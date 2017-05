Linnea Torstenson (R) and Carmen Martin (L) of Romanian CSM Bucaresti fight for the ball with Anja Althaus (C) of Macedonian HC Vardar during the EHF Women's Champions League Final Four semi-final match of Montenegrian Podgorica vs Hungarian Gyori Audi ETO KC at the Papp Laszlo Arena in Budapest

Anastasia Lobach (R) of Romanian CSM Bucaresti scores a goal against Andrea Lekic (L) of Macedonian HC Vardar during the EHF Women's Champions League Final Four semi-final match of Montenegrian Podgorica vs Hungarian Gyori Audi ETO KC at the Papp Laszlo Arena in Budapest

Itana Grbic (L) of Montenegrian Podgorica fights for the ball with Yvette Broch (R) of Hungarian Gyori Audi ETO KC during the EHF Women's Champions League Final Four semi-final match of Montenegrian Podgorica vs Hungarian Gyori Audi ETO KC at the Papp Laszlo Arena in Budapest

Cristina Neagu (L) of Montenegrian Podgorica fights for the ball with Yvette Broch of Gyori (R) during the EHF Women's Champions League Final Four semi-final match of Montenegrian Podgorica vs Hungarian Gyori Audi ETO KC at the Papp Laszlo Arena in Budapest