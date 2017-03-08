Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (C-L) and his wife Emine Erdogan (C-R) salute the crowd during a rally with the Turkey Youth Club Federation in Ankara, as part of his campaign for a 'Yes' vote in an April 16 constitutional referendum aimed at expanding his powers.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (C-L) and his wife Emine Erdogan (C-R) salute the crowd during a rally with the Turkey Youth Club Federation in Ankara, as part of his campaign for a 'Yes' vote in an April 16 constitutional referendum aimed at expanding his powers.