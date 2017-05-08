NEWS
National
Sports
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Business
International
Editor's Picks
Snippets
Lahore
Karachi
Islamabad
OPINION
Editorials
Columns
Mailbox
Multimedia
News In Pictures
Cartoons
Print Edition
Today's Paper
E-PAPER
Blogs
Read All Blogs
Write For Us
Nawaiwaqt Group
Nawaiwaqt Newspaper
Waqt News TV
Family Magazine
Phool Magazine
Nidaimillat Magazine
Sunday Magazine
Weekend
Young Nation
Articles
eMag
October Reign
Monday | May 08, 2017
NEWS
National
Sports
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Business
International
Editor's Picks
Snippets
Lahore
Karachi
Islamabad
OPINION
Editorials
Columns
Mailbox
Multimedia
News In Pictures
Cartoons
Videos
Editor's Picks
Featured
Newspaper Picks
Print Edition
Today's Paper
E-Paper
Blogs
Read All Blogs
Write For Us
Connect with us
Facebook
Twitter
Google Plus
RSS
Youtube
Follow @the_nation
Latest
May 08, 02:19 am
CM urges elected representatives to own development schemes
May 08, 02:19 am
Cab driver shot dead during robbery bid
May 08, 02:18 am
People are sick of KE, want their money back: Naeem
May 08, 02:18 am
Bilawal approves PPP Sindh office-bearers
May 08, 02:17 am
City will have separate roads for heavy traffic: Mayor
May 08, 02:17 am
Artist calls for PTV’s accountability
May 08, 02:17 am
Proclaimed offender held in encounter
May 08, 02:16 am
Pak, Iran surgeons perform liver transplantations
Hot air balloons festival1
May 08, 2017
SHARE :
Tweet
A girl enjoys the hot-air balloons festival in Cajititlan, Jalisco state, Mexico
Tweet
RELATED NEWS
September 30, 2016
Daredevils to swing from hot air balloons
July 10, 2015
Festival of air balloons
April 21, 2012
Hot weather and hot water
March 26, 2012
Hot, hot and hotter still!
MORE IN
NEWS IN PICTURES
May 08, 2017
Color festival in Istanbul1
May 08, 2017
Military parade rehearsal1
May 08, 2017
Pak-Afghan border1
May 08, 2017
Pakistani dresses1
Please enable JavaScript to view the
comments powered by Disqus.
comments powered by
Disqus