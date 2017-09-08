Indian demonstrators hold placards with the picture of Indian journalist Gauri Lankesh during a 'Not In My Name' protest in New Delhi.

Indian demonstrators hold placards with the picture of Indian journalist Gauri Lankesh during a 'Not In My Name' protest in New Delhi

Indian demonstrators hold placards with the picture of Indian journalist Gauri Lankesh during a 'Not In My Name' protest in New Delhi

Indian demonstrators hold placards with the picture of Indian journalist Gauri Lankesh during a 'Not In My Name' protest in New Delhi