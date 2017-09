Activists of Civil Society protesting against the massacre of Myanmar’s Rohingya Muslims in Lahore

Members of Chitral Business Community protesting against Mayanmar Government against the persecution of the Rohingya minority.



Teaching staffs of Federal Urdu University holding protest demonstration against Muslim massacre in Burma outside Karachi press club

Mushaal Hussein Malik wife of Kashmari leader Yasin Malik chant slogans during a protest against genocide of Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar outside NPC.