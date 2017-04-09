People leave flowers at the scene of a truck attack near Ahlens department store in central Stockholm

People gather at the crime scene near Ahlens department store in central Stockholm, the day after a hijacked beer truck plowed into pedestrians on Drottninggatan and crashed into Ahlens department store, killing four people, injuring 15 others.



People gather at the crime scene near Ahlens department store in central Stockholm, the day after a hijacked beer truck plowed into pedestrians on Drottninggatan and crashed into Ahlens department store, killing four people, injuring 15 others.



People lay flowers near the crime scene, near the Ahlens department store, in central Stockholm the morning after a hijacked beer truck plowed into pedestrians on Drottninggatan and crashed into Ahlens department store on Friday, killing four people, injuring 15 others.

