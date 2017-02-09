Supporters stand together holding the Royal Marine flag with a picture of former Marine Sgt Alexander Blackman outside the Royal Courts of Justice in London where Blackman is appealing his conviction for murder.
Alexander Blackman who was found guilty of murdering an injured Taliban fighter in Afghanistan is appealing against his landmark conviction.
Supporters stand together holding the Royal Marine flag with a picture of former Marine Sgt Alexander Blackman outside the Royal Courts of Justice in London where Blackman is appealing his conviction for murder.