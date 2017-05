Members of Ali Zaib Foundation holding rally to mark International Thalassemia day.

Members of Fatmid Foundation participating in walk to mark World Thalassaemia Day organized by Fatmid Foundation outside Press Club.

Thalassemia patients being treated at a Blood Transfusion Center in Peshawar on the occasion of World Thalassemia Day.

Children of Thalassemia lightning lamps to mark the International thalassemia Day outside Karachi Press Club.