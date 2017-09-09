Israeli policemen detain a Palestinian boy during a protest in front of a Palestinian house whose occupants were forcibly evicted on September 5 to be given to Jewish claimants in the Arab neighbourhood of Sheikh Jarrah in east Jerusalem.

The Shamasnehs, including 84-year-old grandfather Ayoub, were forcibly evicted from their home of more than 50 years, after a court ruled Israeli Jews the legal occupants.

