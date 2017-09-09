A picture taken from the destroyed bridge on a road between the Kabajeb and Al-Shula on the southwestern outskirts of Deir Ezzor shows Syrian government forces during the ongoing battle against Islamic State (IS) group jihadists.

Syria's army is continuing its battle to expel Islamic State group fighters from their key stronghold of Deir Ezzor after breaking a years-long siege of a government enclave in the city.

