Chinese Navy ships docked at Karachi Harbor to participate in Multinational Naval Exercise AMAN-17.

A view of Indonesian Naval Ship arrival at Karachi to Participate in Exercise Aman 2017.

Officers of Chinese navy standing alert on their war ship during multinational exercise, themed "together for peace," which are planned by the Pakistan Navy.

Workers of Chinese embassy at Karachi port to welcome china war ship during multinational exercise, themed "together for peace," which are planned by the Pakistan Navy.