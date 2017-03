Students brandish placards during a demonstration against cuts in public education in Madrid. Students and teachers were protesting today in Spain with strikes and manifestations to demand the conservative government of Mariano Rajoy "the reversion of the cuts" in education.

Students brandish placards during a demonstration against cuts in public education in Madrid

Students behind a banner brandish placards reading "Private schools divide citizens" during a demonstration against cuts in public education in Madrid

A student holds a placard reading "Education is a right not a privilege" during a demonstration against cuts in public education in Madrid