Thousands of ethnic Mapuches, Chile's largest indigenous group march in support of the Mapuche resistance in Santiago

Thousands of ethnic Mapuches, Chile's largest indigenous group march in support of the Mapuche resistance in Santiago

Thousands of ethnic Mapuches, Chile's largest indigenous group march in support of the Mapuche resistance in Santiago

Thousands of ethnic Mapuches, Chile's largest indigenous group march in support of the Mapuche resistance in Santiago