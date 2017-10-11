People take part in a nationwide strikes and demonstrations day called by nine unions representing 5,4 million public sector workers in Paris, to show their "profound disagreement" with French president's bid to transform the gargantuan public service and government's plans to freeze their pay and eliminate 120000 public jobs.
