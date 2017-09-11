A man walks on a street in Marigot on the island of Saint-Martin after it was devastated by Irma hurricane.



A woman carries a container of water on a street in Marigot on the island of Saint-Martin after it was devastated by Irma hurricane.



Two men look for belongings in the rubbles of their restaurant on a beach in Orient Bay on the French Carribean island of Saint-Martin after it was devastated by Irma hurricane.



A picture shows wrecked cars at Orient Bay resort on the French Carribean island of Saint-Martin after it was devastated by Irma hurricane.

