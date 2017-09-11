Amanda Anisimova of the United States poses with the championship trophy after she defeated Cori Gauff of the United States in their Junior Girls' Singles finals match on Day Fourteen of the 2017 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City.



Cori Gauff of the United States poses with the runners-up trophy after she Anastasija Sevastova of Latvia defeated by Amanda Anisimova of the United States in their Junior Girls' Singles finals match on Day Fourteen of the 2017 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City.



Cori Gauff of the United States returns a shot against Amanda Anisimova of the United States in their Junior Girls' Singles finals match on Day Fourteen of the 2017 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City.



Amanda Anisimova of the United States returns a shot against Cori Gauff of the United States in their Junior Girls' Singles finals match on Day Fourteen of the 2017 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City.

