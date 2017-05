Villagers have meals at Quzgun Village in quake-hit Taxkorgan County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.



Rescuers work at Kuzigun Village in Taxkorgan County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region

Affected villagers wait to be transferred at Kuzigun Village in Taxkorgan County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region

Army personal busy in loading on relief good for Affected villagers at Kuzigun Village in Taxkorgan County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region