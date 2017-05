International and national business women expressing their views during 1st International Women in Business Summit-2017.



Federal Minister for Commerce Khurram Dastagir Khan addressing the participants of 1st International Women in Business Summit-2017.



Federal Minister for Commerce Engr.

Khurram Dastgir Khan being presented a souvenir by President Women Chamber of Commerce Shamama Arbab at 1st International Women in Business Summit-2017.



Federal Minister Commerce, Khurram Dastagir Khan in a group photo with dignitaries of Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry at 1st International Women in Business Summit-2017.