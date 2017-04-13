Members of the Economic Freedom Fighters party (EFF) and other protesters march towards the Union Buildings during a demonstration of several opposition parties demanding the departure of South Africa's president in Pretoria.

Members of the Economic Freedom Fighters party (EFF) march towards the Union Buildings during a demonstration of several opposition parties demanding the departure of South Africa's president in Pretoria.

members of the Economic Freedom Fighters party (EFF) march towards the Union Buildings during a demonstration of several opposition parties demanding the departure of South Africa's president in Pretoria.

A demonstrator hold a placard as she takes part with tens of thousands of opposition parties and civil society organization members in a march to Union Buildings to protest against South African president Jacob Zuma and ask for his resignation in Pretoria, South Africa.