Girls take selfie special ‘Azadi’ train, at Margalla Railway Station.

Azadi train began its countrywide journey from Margalla Station, to highlight Pakistan’s rich culture and historic struggle in the Pakistan Movement.



Marriyum Aurangzeb, Minister of State for IB&NH boarding on special "Azadi Train" at Margalla Railway Station in Islamabad

Visitor children posing with the replica of Kashmir Float displayed on the Azadi Train before departing at Margala Railway Station.