People receive first-aid after a car accident ran into a crowd of protesters in Charlottesville, VA

Rescue workers move victims on stretchers after car plowed through a crowd of counter-demonstrators marching through the downtown shopping district in Charlottesville, Virginia.



Rescue workers and medics tend to many people who were injured when a car plowed through a crowd of anti-facist counter-demonstrators marching through the downtown shopping district in Charlottesville, Virginia.

