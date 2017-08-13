Demonstrators hold flag and a banner reading in Basque language "Kataluniarekin bat, Demoktaziarekin bat" (Supporting Catalonia, supporting democracy) in the northen Spanish Basque city of Donostia (San Sebastian) during a demonstration in support of Catalonia and its planned referendum on independence from Madrid to be held on October 1.



A woman, with a Basque flag on her head, holds a Catalonian flag in the northen Spanish Basque city of Donostia (San Sebastian) during a demonstration in support of Catalonia and its planned referendum on independence from Madrid to be held on October 1.



Demonstrators hold Basque and Catalonian flags in the northen Spanish Basque city of Donostia (San Sebastian) during a demonstration in support of Catalonia and its planned referendum on independence from Madrid to be held on October 1.



A demonstrator holds a banner in the northen Spanish Basque city of Donostia (San Sebastian) during a demonstration in support of Catalonia and its planned referendum on independence from Madrid to be held on October 1.

