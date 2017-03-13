Members of the Turkish association for International Peace and Friendship (Ubdder) and the ruling Justice and Development (AKP) party gather after putting a black wreath (R) at a blockade of anti-riot police vehicles by the Dutch embassy (Rear R) after the area was sealed off for "security reasons" as a crisis escalated between Turkey and The Netherlands after Turkey's Foreign minister was barred from speaking in the country to promote a referendum at home.

