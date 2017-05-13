Protesters hold up placards outside the venue where Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May was to give a speech to an audience of supporters and members of the media in North Shields in north-east England as campaigning continues in the build up to the general election on June 8.
Protesters hold up placards outside the venue where Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May was to give a speech to an audience of supporters and members of the media in North Shields in north-east England as campaigning continues in the build up to the general election on June 8.