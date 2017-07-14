Protesters hold a placard reading 'Pro America - Anti-Trump' as they gather at the Memorial to the American volunteers at the Place des Etats-Unis in Paris to demonstrate against the visit of US President Donald Trump.



Protesters hold placards reading 'What an idiot' and 'Save the planet' as they gather at the Memorial to the American volunteers at the Place des Etats-Unis in Paris to demonstrate against the visit of US President Donald Trump.



Protesters hold up banners and placards during a rally at the Memorial to the American volunteers at the Place des Etats-Unis in Paris to demonstrate against the visit of US President Donald Trump.



A protester holds up a placard reading 'Women's rights are human rights' during a rally at the Memorial to the American volunteers at the Place des Etats-Unis in Paris to demonstrate against the visit of US President Donald Trump.

