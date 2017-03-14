Member of census staff taking their cards and bags for census at MH School as the government has made all administrative and security arrangements for 6th population and housing census starting from 15th March.



Member of census staff coming out from MH School after taking bags as the government has made all administrative and security arrangements for 6th population and housing census starting from 15th March.



A man giving card and bag to a woman of census staff at MH School as the Council of Common Interests agreed to begin Pakistan's sixth population census from 15 March.



A man distributing cards among women census staff at MH School as the Council of Common Interests agreed to begin Pakistan's sixth population census from 15 March.

