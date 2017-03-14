A woman reacts as relatives hold pictures of victims during commemorations on the first anniversary of the March 13 terror attack at the former site of the bombing in central Ankara

Relatives hold up placards with pictures of victims as they gather in commemoration on the first anniversary of the March 13 terror attack at the former site of the bombing in central Ankara

Relatives react in front of pictures of victims during commemorations on the first anniversary of the March 13 terror attack at the former site of the bombing in central Ankara

Relatives hold pictures of victims as they gather in commemoration on the first anniversary of the March 13 terror attack at the former site of the bombing in central Ankara.

A car bomb attack killed 35 people in the centre of the city on March 13, 2016.

