Supporters of former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva wait for his arrival at tha Federal Justice office to be questioned by anti-corruption judge Sergio Moro, in Curitiba, southern Brazil

Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (R) arrives at the Federal Justice office to be questioned by anti-corruption judge Sergio Moro, in Curitiba, southern Brazil

Supporters of former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva wait for their arrival at tha Federal Justice office to be questioned by anti-corruption judge Sergio Moro, in Curitiba, southern Brazil

Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (C) arrives at the Federal Justice office to be questioned by anti-corruption judge Sergio Moro, in Curitiba, southern Brazil