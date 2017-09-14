Indian demonstrators shout slogans as they take part in a protest against the treatment of Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar, as they try to march towards Myanmar embassy in New Delhi.



Indian demonstrators hold placards as they take part in a protest against the treatment of Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar, as they try to march towards Myanmar embassy in New Delhi

Indian demonstrators shout slogans during a protest against the treatment of Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar, as they try to march towards Myanmar embassy in New Delhi

Indian demonstrators hold placards as they take part in a protest against the treatment of Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar, as they try to march towards Myanmar embassy in New Delhi