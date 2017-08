Proud daughters of national celebrating 70th Independence Day in Islamabad.



Girls dancing in the rally to mark 70th Independence Day at Numaish Chowrangi, Karachi.



Citizens are holding National Independence celebrations rally on the occasion of the Pakistan Independence Day, in Lahore

Attendees hold National flag arrive during a ceremony to celebrate the country's 70th Independence Day at the mausoleum of Muhammad Ali Jinnah in Karachi