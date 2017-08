Bangladeshi sail on a raft made of banana tree trunks in an area submerged by flood in Kurigram, northern Bangladesh.

A Bangladeshi woman carries a goat through floodwaters in in an area submerged by flood in Kurigram, northern Bangladesh.

Bystanders look on as floodwaters rage near a house in Kurigram, northern Bangladesh

Bangladeshi stand on a raft made of banana tree trunks in an area submerged by flood in Kurigram, northern Bangladesh