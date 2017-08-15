AK Party (AKP) supporters wave Turkish flags during a ceremony to mark the 16th anniversary of their party's foundation in Ankara

An AK Party (AKP) supporter waves a Turkish flag during a ceremony to mark the 16th anniversary of their party's foundation in Ankara

AK Party (AKP) supporters wave Turkish flags - with images of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan - during a ceremony to mark the 16th anniversary of their party's foundation in Ankara

AK Party (AKP) supporters shout slogans during a ceremony to mark the 16th anniversary of their party's foundation in Ankara