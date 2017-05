Security personnel high alert at the shrine of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar on the occasion of his 765th Urs Celebrations.

Devotees paying ritual at the shrine of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar on the occasion of his 765th Urs celebrations.

A view of lighting on the shrine of Hazrat Lal Shahbaz Qalandar on the occasion of his 765th Urs celebrations.

Devotee performing dhamal at the shrine of Hazrat lal Shahbaz Qalandar on the occasion of his 765th Urs Celebrations.